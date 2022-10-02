International news brief: Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm and more

Hurricane Ian: PM Modi conveys condolences to Joe Biden over loss of lives

Washington, Oct 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed heartfelt sympathies to US president Joe Biden for the loss of precious lives and devastation caused due to Hurricane Ian.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi posted "My sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to @POTUS @JoeBiden for the loss of precious lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. Our thoughts are with the people of the United States in these difficult times."

At least 47 were killed after Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States.

Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian

According to AFP, Ian slammed into the southwest Gulf Coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane earlier in the week before crossing the peninsula out over the Atlantic Ocean and then striking the US Southeast seacoast as a Category 1 hurricane.

Four other storm-related deaths were reported in North Carolina and three in Cuba. As of Saturday, more than 1,000 people had been rescued from flooded areas along Florida's southwestern coast alone, the report added.

Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press while airborne to Florida.

Story first published: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 15:15 [IST]