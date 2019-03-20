  • search
    Human Rights Watch urges Japan to stop requiring transgender sterilisation

    By PTI
    Tokyo, Mar 20: Human Rights Watch is urging Japan to drop its requirement that transgender people be sterilised to have their gender changed on official documents.

    A 2004 law states people wishing to register a gender change must have their original reproductive organs removed and have a body that "appears to have parts that resemble the genital organs" of the gender they want to register.

    Image for representation only
    The Supreme Court in January rejected an appeal by a transgender man who wanted legal recognition without undergoing surgery. Human Rights Watch said the compulsory sterilisation requirement is abusive and outdated.

    [Assam's NRC dilemma: Transgenders face threat of losing citizenship]

    A report the international rights group released Wednesday said requiring invasive and irreversible medical procedures violates the rights of transgender people who want their gender identity legally recognised.

    PTI

