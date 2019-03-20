Human Rights Watch urges Japan to stop requiring transgender sterilisation

International

pti-PTI

By PTI

Tokyo, Mar 20: Human Rights Watch is urging Japan to drop its requirement that transgender people be sterilised to have their gender changed on official documents.

A 2004 law states people wishing to register a gender change must have their original reproductive organs removed and have a body that "appears to have parts that resemble the genital organs" of the gender they want to register.

The Supreme Court in January rejected an appeal by a transgender man who wanted legal recognition without undergoing surgery. Human Rights Watch said the compulsory sterilisation requirement is abusive and outdated.

[Assam's NRC dilemma: Transgenders face threat of losing citizenship]

A report the international rights group released Wednesday said requiring invasive and irreversible medical procedures violates the rights of transgender people who want their gender identity legally recognised.

PTI