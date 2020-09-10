Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

International

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Beirut, Sep 10: A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the August 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

Absolutely massive fire raging at Beirut’s port right now.



There was a smaller fire a couple days ago that civil defense said they put out. Unclear what caused this. People in the capital holding their breath, getting out of the area.



No comment from authorities yet. pic.twitter.com/R6Oluvckp6 — Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) September 10, 2020

A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground. The August 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.

The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month's explosion. State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.