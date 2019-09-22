Howdy Modi: Please help Sindh get independence from Pak, Activist urges Modi, Trump

By Simran Kashyap

Houston, Sep 22: Highlighting the grave violation of human rights of Sindh community by Pakistan Army, a Sindh activist in Houston urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Us President Donald Trump to help the people of Singh against the alleged human rights violations done by Pakistan in the region.

Activist Zafar said that Sindhi people had come to Houston - where PM Narendra Modi is slated to attend the mega event 'Howdy Modi' and address the Indian diaspora - to convey their message of seeking "freedom" in the region.

Zafar said, "Sindhi people have come here in Houston with a message. When Modi ji passes through here in morning we'll be here with our message that we want freedom. We hope Modi ji & President Trump helps us."

He added that as India had helped Bangladesh attain freedom from Pakistan in 1971, New Delhi should also help the Sindh community in achieving independence from Pakistan.

"Like Bangladesh got independence in 1971 with the help of India, the Sindh community also needs help in getting Independence from Pakistan," Zafar said.

In a scathing attack on Imran Khan government in Pakistan, Zafar claimed that Islamabad was using Islamic radicalisation to crush the rights of minorities. The activist added that PM Modi and US President Donald Trump should act against Pakistan and must declare Pakistani Army and ISI as terrorist outfits.