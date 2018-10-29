  • search

How these two men treated the elderly woman has deeply touched the Internet

By
    Washington, Oct 29: At a time when mankind is still fighting over issues like black and white, a video defining an instance of compassion restored faith on humanity for many.

    How these two men treated the elderly woman has deeply touched the Internet

    In the video which was shared by Kevin W, co-host of 'America Out Loud' on micro-blogging site Twitter, two black men were seen extending a helping hand to a white elderly woman who was finding it tough to meet the gas bill for her car. The distraught women was in tears (so was one of the men helping her) as she said that she recently lost her husband and was going through a terrible time.

    "These men noticed a lady paying for her gas with pennies and decided to give her some money. Little did they know, she had just lost her husband and was having a rough time. We can all make a difference," the tweet read.

    The inspiring video was retweeted over two lakh times and liked over seven lakh times. The Twitterati saluted the gesture of the two men, one of whom was identified as comedian Carlos Davis.

    The two men were seen getting off their car seeing the woman trying to pay the money for her petrol in pennies. They then lent some money to her and she broke down, revealing her struggle. The two men consoled her and also told her that she did not have to give the money back.

    Here are some of the reactions of the Twitterati:

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 10:14 [IST]
