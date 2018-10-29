How these two men treated the elderly woman has deeply touched the Internet

Washington, Oct 29: At a time when mankind is still fighting over issues like black and white, a video defining an instance of compassion restored faith on humanity for many.

In the video which was shared by Kevin W, co-host of 'America Out Loud' on micro-blogging site Twitter, two black men were seen extending a helping hand to a white elderly woman who was finding it tough to meet the gas bill for her car. The distraught women was in tears (so was one of the men helping her) as she said that she recently lost her husband and was going through a terrible time.

Also Read | Global shutdown of internet service: Impact may be negligible says ICANN

"These men noticed a lady paying for her gas with pennies and decided to give her some money. Little did they know, she had just lost her husband and was having a rough time. We can all make a difference," the tweet read.

These men noticed a lady paying for her gas with pennies and decided to give her some money. Little did they know, she had just lost her husband and was having a rough time. We can all make a difference. pic.twitter.com/j2Pu7erH80 — Kevin W (@kwilli1046) October 25, 2018

The inspiring video was retweeted over two lakh times and liked over seven lakh times. The Twitterati saluted the gesture of the two men, one of whom was identified as comedian Carlos Davis.

Also Read | Over 80,000 people pose online sexual threat to children: Britain

The two men were seen getting off their car seeing the woman trying to pay the money for her petrol in pennies. They then lent some money to her and she broke down, revealing her struggle. The two men consoled her and also told her that she did not have to give the money back.

Here are some of the reactions of the Twitterati:

These black brothers saw a woman paying for gas with pennies and gave her money from their pockets. They had no idea that her husband had just died and she was struggling.



This is what loving your neighbor looks like. More of this please!✌🏾❤️

pic.twitter.com/k5pnJBTzS0 — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) October 25, 2018

Anyone can make a difference. It just takes love and compassion — Phil Rosen (@fragilephil1) October 26, 2018

Humanity has no boundaries not because of your color or race. https://t.co/CkHEimdK8M — Alhaji Alpha Fofana (@Alhaji_Fofana) October 28, 2018

There is a wedge that is trying to be driven in between us Americans, hoping that we turn against each other but we need to rise above it and help our fellow human beings rise cause at the end of the day we all want to succeed and take care of our loved ones. Keep spreading love — Austin (@EnlightenedOne1) October 26, 2018