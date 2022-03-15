How Russians missiles into Ukraine are avoiding detection

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kyiv, Mar 15: The US officials believe that Russia has equipped its ballistic missiles fired into Ukraine with an unknown decoy device that allows them to avoid interception.

The Times while citing an unnamed US official said that the devices attached to the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missiles are around a foot long and contain equipment that produces radio signals to jam radar detection.

In addition to this each device contains a heat source to attract incoming missiles. The report said that similar penetration aids have been used on nuclear warheads since the 1970s. Many images were shared on the social media by munitions and weapons experts who were able to identify them.

A US defence official said that since the military action began, Russia has launched 900 missiles into Ukraine.

This is an unidentified munition currently being found in Ukraine. At the moment an official identification has not been made. Any additional images, technical information or identification is very much appreciated, wrote, CAT-UXO on Twitter.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:07 [IST]