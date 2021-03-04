YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    House scraps Thursday session with threat of US Capitol breach

    By
    |

    Washington, Mar 04: Following the possibility of a Thursday breach of the US Capitol, the House Representatives changed its voting plans to avoid gathering of members.

    The warning was relayed by US Capitol Police, who said that it was prompted by intelligence about an unarmed militia group. Some followers of the QAnon conspiracy believe that Trump was cheated of a second term and Thursday would mark his victorious return to power to confront a secret global cabal of satanist liberals.

    House scraps Thursday session with threat of US Capitol breach

    "We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4," a statement by the US Capitol Police said.

    The statement also said, we have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers," the police force said, adding it is "taking the intelligence seriously.

    House officials told lawmakers that the voting will no longer take place on Thursday. Voting on two key bills on police reforms and voting rights would now occur late on Wednesday, the officials also said.

    More UNITED STATES News

    Read more about:

    united states

    Story first published: Thursday, March 4, 2021, 8:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X