US willing to sit down for talks with Iran, other nations on nuclear deal

House scraps Thursday session with threat of US Capitol breach

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Mar 04: Following the possibility of a Thursday breach of the US Capitol, the House Representatives changed its voting plans to avoid gathering of members.

The warning was relayed by US Capitol Police, who said that it was prompted by intelligence about an unarmed militia group. Some followers of the QAnon conspiracy believe that Trump was cheated of a second term and Thursday would mark his victorious return to power to confront a secret global cabal of satanist liberals.

"We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4," a statement by the US Capitol Police said.

The statement also said, we have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers," the police force said, adding it is "taking the intelligence seriously.

House officials told lawmakers that the voting will no longer take place on Thursday. Voting on two key bills on police reforms and voting rights would now occur late on Wednesday, the officials also said.