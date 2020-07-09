Hope US will develop more cool-headed perception about China: Wang Yi

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Beijing, July 09: China has said that it hopes that the US will develop a more objective and cool headed perception about China. We hope that the US policy will be more pragmatic about the China policy, Chinese foreign minster, Wang Yi has said.

This is in the fundamental interest of the Chinese and the American people, Yi also said, while adding that this is also what the world expects from the two countries.

He also said that China-US relations are one of the most consequential bi-lateral relations in the world. Now it is faced with the most severe challenge since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

How can US-China ties be set right. I would like to focus on three observations. First China and the US should not seek to re-model each other. Instead they must work together to find ways for peaceful co-existence of different systems and civilisations.

The China-US policy remains unchanged. We are still willing to grow China-US relations with goodwill and sincerity. It is important to stay the course of dialogue and cooperation, Wang Yi also said.