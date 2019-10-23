  • search
    Hong Kong government withdraws extradition bill that sparked protests

    By PTI
    |

    Hong Kong, Oct 23: Hong Kong authorities formally withdrew an unpopular extradition bill that sparked months of chaotic protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

    However, the move was unlikely to end months of unrest as it met just one of five demands of pro-democracy protesters.

    File photo
    File photo

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had proposed the amendments to resolve a case involving a man wanted for murder in Taiwan who could not be sent to the self-ruled island because there was no extradition agreement in place.

    Hong Kong protests: Agitators vandalize subway station

    But the proposal stoked widespread fears residents would be put at risk of being sent into mainland China's Communist Party-controlled judicial system, and Lam was forced to drop the bill in the face of fierce opposition.

    The crisis has snowballed into demands for universal suffrage and an investigation into police tactics.

    hong kong

