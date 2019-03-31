  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HIV-positive person donates kidney to fellow HIV-positive patient; doc calls it ‘huge’

    By
    |

    Washington, March 31: In what constitutes a great tale of humanism, a person with HIV has donated a kidney to a transplant recipient who is also living with the same deadly ailment. This is the first time in the world that such an incident happened and it was described as something "huge".

    HIV-positive person donates kidney to fellow HIV-positive patient; doc calls it ‘huge’
    Representational Image

    According to a report in Good News Network, the HIV-to-HIV kidney transplantation was carried out by a team from John Hopkins Medicine, Baltimore, earlier this week and the doctors said both were doing fine.

    Tamil Nadu welding labourer makes remote-controlled bed for ailing wife; gets awarded

    "This is the first time someone living with HIV has been allowed to donate a kidney, ever, in the world, and that's huge," Dorry Segev, professor of surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, was quoted as saying. "A disease that was a death sentence in the 1980s has become one so well-controlled that those living with HIV can now save lives with kidney donation-that's incredible."

    It was against the general belief that people with HIV could donor kidneys but recent research on over 40,000 people affected with HIV showed that the new antiretroviral drugs are safe for kidney and those who have HIV under control have same risk as those without it and are considered healthy enough to donate the organs.

    Segev and Christine Durand, an associate professor of medicine and oncology at the university, are in charge of HOPE in Action, an initiative that includes multiple national studies exploring the feasibility, safety and effectiveness of HIV-to-HIV transplantation.

    More HIV News

    Read more about:

    hiv human interest medical us

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue