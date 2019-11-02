India eliminated big reason behind terrorism, separatism: Modi in Bangkok

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bandkok, Nov 02: In a clear reference to abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India has eliminated a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at 'Sawasdee Modi' event , the prime minister said his government was working to fulfil those aims that seemed impossible.

"You are aware that India has decided to eliminate a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism," Modi said.

Modi also received a standing ovation after he referred to abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was scrapped on August 5. It had "temporary provisions with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir" allowing it to have its own Constitution. The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, have been carved out of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the government's August 5 decision.

Expectations of people are more from those who work and deliver, he said to a huge applause from the audience.

Describing the strong ties that bind India with Thailand, PM Modi said the affinity, the royal family of Thailand has for India, symbolizes our deep friendly and historical relations. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is an expert in Sanskrit language and has a deep interest in the culture.

"Thousands of years ago, ties with South East Asia developed through sea routes and our sailors then travelled thousands of miles on the waves of the sea to build bridges of prosperity and culture that still exist," he said.

"To address the Indian community at this event, I am in Thailand, among you all today. But I don't feel that I am in a foreign land. The ambiance, the attire, everything here makes me feel at home," he added.

"Indians across the world keep in touch with their peers in India. I am happy about that. My countrymen feel a sense of pride when they get to know about the achievements of the country," he said.

"In the last five years, we have connected every Indian to a bank account and provided electricity. We are working to provide water to every family. By 2022, when India celebrates 75 years of independence, we are working to ensure a house for every poor in India," Modi said.

"North East India is being developed as a gateway to South East Asia, as part of India's Act East policy. India-Myanmar-Thailand seamless connectivity will boost development in the entire region," he further said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and also releases a Thai translation of Tamil classic 'Tirukkural'.