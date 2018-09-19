  • search

In yet another historic summit, South & North Korean leaders sign agreement

    Pyongyang, Sept 19: In yet another historic moment in Inter-Korean camaraderie, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday, September 19, signed an agreement over the outcome of their third summit this year.

    The signing of the pact took place at Paekhwawon State Guesthouse after 70-minutes of talks between the two leaders.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    According to Korea Herald which reported about the signing of the agreement, the details of the pact were not yet out as the two leaders were scheduled to meet the press in some time.

    On the occasion, the defence ministers of the two Koreas also signed a military agreement to ease the military tension along their border. The two Koreas are technically at war since their conflict of the early 1950s was not settled though any treaty.

    Wednesday's talks constituted the second and possibly the final round in the historic summit of the two leaders which is aimed at overcoming obstacles in denuclearisation talks between North Korea and Donald Trump's United States. Unlike the round of talks on Tuesday, September 18, the latest round apparently involved only the top two leaders.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 10:36 [IST]
