WHO says rich countries should donate Covid-19 vaccines, not use boosters

Spread of Delta variant will substantially up cases, put pressure on healthcare: WHO

China rejects need for further WHO covid origins probe

WHO chief Tedros thanks India for resuming export of Covid-19 vaccines to COVAX

Covaxin data under review, decision on emergency use next week: WHO

‘Historic day’: WHO recommends use of world's first malaria vaccine for children

International

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 06: The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended broad use of the world's first malaria vaccine for children, touted as a breakthrough in malaria control.

The world health body is recommending widespread use of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions with moderate to high P. falciparum malaria transmission.

The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi that has reached more than 800 000 children since 2019.

"This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year."

Over 2,60,000 African children under the age of five die from malaria annually.

WHO recommendation for the RTS,S malaria vaccine

WHO recommends that in the context of comprehensive malaria control the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine be used for the prevention of P. falciparum malaria in children living in regions with moderate to high transmission as defined by WHO. RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine should be provided in a schedule of 4 doses in children from 5 months of age for the reduction of malaria disease and burden.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 23:35 [IST]