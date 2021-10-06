YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Historic day’: WHO recommends use of world's first malaria vaccine for children

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 06: The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended broad use of the world's first malaria vaccine for children, touted as a breakthrough in malaria control.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The world health body is recommending widespread use of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions with moderate to high P. falciparum malaria transmission.

    The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi that has reached more than 800 000 children since 2019.

    "This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year."

    Over 2,60,000 African children under the age of five die from malaria annually.

    WHO recommendation for the RTS,S malaria vaccine

    WHO recommends that in the context of comprehensive malaria control the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine be used for the prevention of P. falciparum malaria in children living in regions with moderate to high transmission as defined by WHO. RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine should be provided in a schedule of 4 doses in children from 5 months of age for the reduction of malaria disease and burden.

    More WHO News  

    Read more about:

    who malaria

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 23:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X