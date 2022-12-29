Hindu widow gang raped, beheaded and breast chopped off in Pakistan

International

oi-Prakash KL

Islamabad, Dec 29: A 42-year widow was gang raped and brutally murder in the Sinjhoro district of Sindh in Pakistan.

The culprits beheaded the woman and her breast was chopped off by unidentified persons, according to a report. Also, her body was disposed in a wheat field after de-skinning her head.

The victim is identified as Diya Bheel, a mother of five who belonged to the Bheel tribe.It is reported that the perpetrators had used a sharp weapon to cut her body parts of the victim. They alleged removed the flesh and skin from the head that exposed the skull of the Hindu woman. They also cut the large portion from the chest.

Uorfi Javed gets rape, death threats on WhatsApp; one arrested

Local news channel My Sanghar reported that the cops are investigation the case with the help of sniper dogs. The authorities have sent the body for the autopsy and an FIR has been filed. However, no arrest has been made, yet.

I am devastated by getting details on the case. Three days ago, in Sanghar Diya, Bheel was decapitated; brutal murder after being raped.



The police have not filed FIR, and no person in the Sindh govt or Human Rights orgs bother to speak about it.



Hindus never matter to state. — Veengas (@VeengasJ) December 29, 2022

Pakistan-based journalist Veengas condemned the incident on Twitter and wrote, "I am devastated by getting details on the case. Three days ago, in Sanghar Diya, Bheel was decapitated by brutal murder after being raped. The police have not filed FIR, and no person in the Sindh govt or Human Rights orgs bother to speak about it. Hindus never matter to state."

Going by the media reports, Sinjhoro residents have held dharna demanding justice for the victim's family.

Mahmud Mansoori tries to rape minor tribal girl in Sagbara, case filed under POCSO

Krishna Kumari, a Senator from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), reportedly visited Diya Bheel's village in Sinjhoro. "Daya Bhel 40 years widow brutally murdered and the body was found in very bad condition. Her head was separated from the body and the savages had removed flesh of the whole head. Visited her village Police teams from Sinjhoro and Shahpurchakar also reached," she wrote after her visit.

Hindus are often targeted by the radical Islamists in Pakistan. A few months ago, a Hindu woman was stripped, raped and tortured for asking her daily wages.