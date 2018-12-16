Hillary Clinton writes to 8-yr-old girl who lost to a boy in class president election

Washington, Dec 16: Kennedy Martha Morales in only eight but she already has gathered a huge experience in her life. The girl recently lost the election to become the president of her class in the school to a boy and the difference was a solitary vote. And guess what? Martha found a sympathiser in none other than Hillary Rodham Clinton, the country's Democratic candidate who lost the election to become the president of the United States to the current incumbent, Donald Trump in 2016. It was the closest a woman came to become the president of the world's only superpower and her loss was deemed shocking by several people.

According to a Washington Post report, the 71-year-old former first lady of the US and also the country's former secretary of state in the era of Barack Obama, wrote a letter to Martha personally in which she said: "As I know too well, it's not easy when you stand up and put yourself in contention for a role that's only been sought by boys." The pain is still fresh, isn't it?

Martha studies in Friends Community School, a small private Quaker school in College Park, Maryland, as a third-grade student in a class which is a combination of third and fourth grades. She decided to run for the president of the class and took part in the election and was up against a popular fourth-grade male student.

The election went ahead but six votes were declared invalid since the students had not filled them properly. Martha lost the contest by one vote and was made the vice-president.

"In a description of her job that U.S. vice presidents could have given, she said: "Now I get to be the tiebreaker if the House and Senate can't agree. And I have meetings with the president. That's all that I know that I do"," the Washington Post report added.

Albert Morales, father of Martha, said she took the election seriously and campaigned hard for it by posting updates on her campaign on his Facebook page. He revealed the outcome of the results there as well.