Here's 5 deadly mass shooting incidents in USA

The mass shootout in Las Vegas reminds the deadly shooting incidents of the past. In today's incident at least 20 were killed and 100 others injured. All of them were gathered at music festival near the Mandalay Bay casino on the Las Vegas strip.

Here's list of five deadly mass shooting incidents in USA

June 12, 2016- 49 killed - Omar Saddiqui Mateen, 29, opens fire inside Pulse, a gay nightclub, in Orlando. At least 49 people are killed and more than 50 are injured. Police shoot and kill Mateen during an operation to free hostages officials say he was holding at the club.

April 16, 2007 - 32 killed - Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. A gunman, 23-year-old student Seung-Hui Cho, goes on a shooting spree killing 32 people in two locations and wounding an undetermined number of others on campus. The shooter then commits suicide.

December 14, 2012- 27 killed - Sandy Hook Elementary School - Newtown, Connecticut. Adam Lanza, 20, guns down 20 children, ages six and seven, and six adults, school staff and faculty, before turning the gun on himself. Investigating police later find Nancy Lanza, Adam's mother, dead from a gunshot wound.

October 16, 1991 -23 killed-In Killeen, Texas, 35-year-old George Hennard crashes his pickup truck through the wall of a Luby's Cafeteria. After exiting the truck, Hennard shoots and kills 23 people. He then commits suicide.

July 18, 1984 - 21 killed - In San Ysidro, California, 41-year-old James Huberty, armed with a long-barreled Uzi, a pump-action shotgun and a handgun, shoots and kills 21 adults and children at a local McDonald's. A police sharpshooter kills Huberty one hour after the rampage begins.

OneIndia News