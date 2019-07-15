Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Nepal, leave 65 dead

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Kathmandu, July 15: The death toll from flooding and other rain-triggered incidents in Nepal climbed to 65 on Monday with over 30 persons still missing, officials said.

Heavy monsoon rains for the past few days have left many settlements at high risk of floods and landslides in several places in Nepal. Transportation has also been disrupted in all major highways.

Rain-fed rivers have also started to erode embankments putting nearby settlements at high risk of flooding.

"The rain-triggered disasters have caused havoc across the country," the Nepal Police said in its news bulletin.

Deaths were reported from various districts, including Lalitpur, Kavre, Kotang, Bhojpur and Makanpur. The death toll has reached 65, authorities said.

Nepal: Death toll rises to 50 due to flash floods, landslide

Meanwhile, human resources and equipment from police offices have been mobilised in the areas affected by the rain-triggered disasters.

"The works related to rescue operation have been intensified," a senior Home Ministry official said.

It is estimated that around 6,000 people have been badly affected by floodwaters that inundated their houses.