Have you too joined #DeleteFacebook campaign to protest against Zuckerberg and protect data?

Written By: Oneindia Staff
New York, March 22: The once celebrated hero of the tech world, Mark Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook, is today a "disgraced man". Thanks to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal which revealed that Facebook gave access to the British firm, Cambridge Analytica, to "harvest and exploit the personal information" of more than 50 million users worldwide, tech-savvy people across the globe are an angry lot.

The anger of social media users is valid as not only Facebook allowed Cambridge Analytica to mine our private information without our knowledge, but it is a huge "breach of trust" which users had unknowingly bestowed upon the social media giant. They thought while they enjoy all the "gifts" from Facebook free, Zuckerberg, one of the world's richest men will protect their data. Unfortunately, that is not how things unveiled for millions of Facebook users.

Are you too deleting your Facebook account?

The personal information of Facebook users is said to be used for electoral gains in the United States (US) by President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign in 2016. Reports say Indian political parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress too used the service of the British firm to win elections earlier.

Today, Facebook users are feeling betrayed and let down by Zuckerberg who on Wednesday admitted mistakes on the part of his company. "We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again," added the chief executive officer (CEO) of Facebook.

However, users are in no mood to forgive him so easily. Thus a worldwide campaign has started under the hashtag--#DeleteFacebook--to punish Zuckerberg for his "karma". However, cybersecurity experts feel that the Cambridge Analytica data scandal is just a tip of the iceberg. Experts say users are always at the risk of giving away all their personal information to various online platforms they access on a daily basis.

The #DeleteFacebook campaign was started by one of the co-founders of WhatsApp, Brian Acton. Earlier, Facebook bought WhatsApp. Acton is no more a part of the company he co-founded. In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, Acton told his followers to delete Facebook. "It is time," Acton wrote, adding the hashtag #deletefacebook.

The hashtag--#DeleteFacebook or #deletefacebook--is trending on Thursday. Here we bring you some tweets where users have confirmed that they have deleted their Facebook accounts and urged others to do so:

