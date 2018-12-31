Happy New Year 2019: New Zealand bids adieu to 2018 with spectacular fireworks

oi-Deepika S

Auckland, Dec 31: As the new year dawned, fireworks boomed and crackled in different cities of the country while party-goers sang, hugged and danced. New Zealand was the first country to usher in the New Year 2019.

Auckland, New Zealand welcomed 2019 with fireworks over the Auckland Sky Tower and a first-time ever light show on Auckland Harbour bridge. Auckland is the first major city to welcome the new year.

Snoop Dogg, Sting and Christina Aguilera will welcome 2019 in a packed Times Square along with revellers from around the world who come to see the traditional crystal ball drop.

The cities of Australia, Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra will also be celebrating New Year in sometime. Revellers around the globe are bidding a weary farewell Monday to an unsettling year filled with challenges.