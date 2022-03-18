Group of European politicians nominate Ukraine's President Zelensky for Nobel Peace Prize

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kyviv, Mar 18: A group of European politicians appealed to the Nobel Committee with an initiative to nominate Volodymyr Zelensky and the people of Ukraine for the Nobel Peace Prize.his is stated in an open letter signed by dozens of European politicians, Ukrinform reports.

They believe that the Nobel Committee should extend the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022 to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine. The nomination procedure expired on January 31.

"We are witness to the courage of the people of Ukraine withstanding this war waged upon them by the Russian Federation. Brave Ukrainian men and women are fighting to preserve democracy and self-government... People all over Ukraine are rising up to resist the forces of authoritarianism...We believe that now is the time to show the people of Ukraine that the world is on their side," reads the letter.

The letter was signed by 36 politicians from the Netherlands, Great Britain, Germany, Sweden, Estonia, Bulgaria, Romania, and Slovakia. The letter is open for signature by political leaders around the world until March 30.

According to experts, the request to violate the nomination procedure is an unprecedented case in the history of the Nobel Prize. However, Russia's war against Ukraine is also an unprecedented event since World War II.

So far, the Nobel Committee has not replied anything.

On February 24, Russian president Putin announced the beginning of a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops shell and destroy infrastructure, massively fire on residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and ballistic missiles.

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 11:18 [IST]