Grammys 2021:: Beyonce becomes most awarded female artiste in history

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Los Angeles, Mar 15: With her four wins at 2021 Grammy Awards, pop diva Beyonce became the most awarded female artiste in the history of the ceremony.

At the 63rd edition of Grammys, organised by the Recording Academy, Beyonce was nominated in nine categories and won an award with Megan Thee Stallion for "Savage (Remix)" for best rap song as well as one for "Black Parade" for best R&B performance.

In the pre-telecast premiere ceremony, the pop star won the best music video award for "Brown Skin Girl" and another trophy for "Savage."

With 28 Grammy wins in all, Beyonce broke a mark set by veteran singer Alison Krauss. She trails only classical conductor Sir George Solti, who still holds the all-time record with 31 Grammys.

"As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. And it's been such a difficult time. And so, I want to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world," the pop singer said after winning the R&B performance award for "Black Parade".

She also congratulated her and music producer Jay Z''s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, credited as a collaborator on the song, for the win.

"I know my daughter is watching. ...Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you. And I'm so honored to be your Mommy," she added.

Blu Ivy, nine, became the second youngest act to win a Grammy in show's history. Leah Peasall was eight when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 ceremony for their appearance on the T Bone Burnett-produced "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" soundtrack.

Hosted by Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show", the 2021 Grammy Awards were held at the Los Angeles Convention Center with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Other venues were used for the reading of nominations and announcement of winners in various categories.