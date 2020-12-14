Google services including YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs facing outage, users unable to access

‘And we are back’: Paytm restored on Play store after being pulled down briefly for policy violation

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Dec 14: Gmail and a host of other Google services faced disruptions on Monday evening. The company is yet to specify a reason for the outage.

DownDetector indicates that the outage, which appears to be affecting Google's business and personal services, started at around 6:40AM ET in the case of Gmail.

Google to show authorised COVID-19 vaccine locations on search

Downdetector showed over 9,000 reported cases from users having issues accessing YouTube. Similar outage was reported on Gmail and YouTube.

On the G Suite status dashboard, Google said it is "aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users.

The affected users are unable to access Gmail". As per the dashboard, other Google services like Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Meet have also been affected. The tech giant had faced a similar outage in August this year.