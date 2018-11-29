  • search

Google dedicates Doodle to 17th-century painter Seville Murillo

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 29: Google dedicated Doodle to the celebrated painter in mid-seventeenth-century, Seville Bartolomé Esteban Murillo.

    Google doodle on Bartolomé Esteban Murillo
    Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (1617-82) led a tragic life, since Murillo, the youngest of a family of 14 children. He lost his father at the age of nine and his mother a few months later, added to which, he would lose his wife and four of the nine children they had together.

    However, from a very young age, he showed his painting skill and performed a renovating work, luminous and with an impressive and unusual use of color. All these discoveries were born of his own context, a land full of nuances, between decadence and the circumstance of being the gate from America into Europe. He found his inspiration in the city of Seville to create his powerful paintings.

    The extraordinary St. Francis in the Portiuncula Chapel by Bartolomé Esteban Murillo, created around 1665-1666 on canvas, is the largest painting of the Wallraf-Richartz-Museum in Cologne - measuring 430 cm in height and 295 cm in width.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 0:20 [IST]
