Good news for Indian IT professionals: US to conduct 2nd lottery for H-1B visa

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, July 30: The United States has announced that it will conduct another lottery for the H-1B visa. This would provide a second change to scores of Indian IT professionals who were not successful in the first random selection.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services decided to conduct the second lottery after it was found that the previous draw had not raised enough Congressional H-1B visas.

"We recently determined that we needed to select additional registrations to reach the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 numerical allocations," the USCIS said in a statement. "On July 28, we selected previously submitted electronic registrations using a random selection process," it also said.

"Individuals with selected registrations will have their myUSCIS accounts updated to include a selection notice, which includes details of when and where to file," the statement also read.

"Registration selection only indicates that petitioners are eligible to file H-1B cap-subject petitions; it does not indicate that the petition will be approved. Petitioners filing H-1B cap-subject petitions, including those petitions eligible for the advanced degree exemption, must still submit evidence and establish eligibility for petition approval based on existing statutory and regulatory requirements," it further said.

Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 9:30 [IST]