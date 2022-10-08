Goddess Kali temple vandalised in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Oct 08: A Hindu temple in Bangladesh's Jhenaidah was vandalised by unidentified miscreants on Friday and the idol's head was found dumped half a kilometer away from the temple. The search for the vandals is on, ANI reported.

It was discovered by the authorities on Friday morning that the Kali temple in Dautiya village was broken, news portal bdnews24.com quoted Sukumar Kunda, president of the temple committee as saying. This comes a day after the 10-day annual Durga Puja festivities came to an end with the immersion of idols on the auspicious day of Dusshera.

A case has been filed in connection with the incident, Amit Kumar Burman, the district's Assistant Superintendent of Police, said. The idol's head was found dumped on the road half a kilometre away from the temple, according to bdnews24.com.

Same town, same time: Idol for Durga Puja celebrations vandalised in Bangladesh again

In the recent years, many such incidents have been reported in Bangladesh. It may be recalled that on March 17 this year, the ISKCON Radhakanta Jeev temple in Dhaka was vandalized and idols were taken away.

"More than 200 terrorists led by Haji Shafiullah attacked, vandalized and looted the ISKCON Radhakanta temple at 222, Lal Mohan Saha Street in Wari." "The miscreants attempted to break the security wall of the temple," the ISKON official said. On October 16, in 2021, a temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob, ISKON officials had told ANI.