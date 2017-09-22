“Godavari Flows to Atlanta with Authentic Recipes!!”

Godavari Flowing in Atlanta Now with "Village" ambience and authentic recipes to Atlanta!!

World's fastest growing South Indian restaurant chain famed for versatile South Indian tastes, now is all set to tickle the taste buds of foodies in the Greater Atlanta area.

Being launched in the town of Alpharetta, Godavari restaurant reverberates with the Telugu & Tamil touch, thanks to recreation of unique "Palletooru" ambience that will bring nostalgic feel to the Indian diaspora.

Godavari Atlanta is strategically located to cater to the burgeoning Indian population, in high proximity to the corporate hub with giants like AT&T and hundreds of Corporate Offices.

"We had many people longing to associate with thousands of inquiries for "Atlanta". The mercurial growth of Brand Godavari is clearly visible, and is only further strengthened with the prestigious location that was frozen selectively by us. We are pleased to have made a right choice associating with Prathivind, a very young and energetic entrepreneur. We hope to rock the entire Atlanta with our authentic recipes," said Varun Madisetty from Godavari Corporate.

Coming back to the signature and timeless offerings, the foremost attraction to mention is the "Dhamaka" lunch buffet that is going to set the dining tables on fire with items such as "Panasaaku Idly", "KCR" Kodi Roast, "Hamsanandini" Halwa, "Kathi Mahesh" Kamju Vepudu, "Pineapple Rasam", Kunda Meedi Perugu and a lot of other South Indian delicacies!!

"Godavari Team is irresistible owing to its fast growth, pan American presence and quality and taste. I had no second thought to be associated and I can say proudly the brand instantly attracted me and the style of management, support and deliverance strengths, all amazing anyone".

"Every member is dynamic and energetic and this pushed me to do things faster and open up the location. I am glad they picked me for this location." said Prathivind from Godavari Atlanta adding, "I really admire Koushik Koganti & Teja Chekuri for leading this amazing crew and a brand like Godavari."

A grand gala opening is awaited with some famous Tollywood celebrities attending the Red-Carpet Lunch on the opening day.

Godavari Kansas which opened two weeks ago was just like "Bahubali of Indian Restaurants" with people waiting in lines even before an hour on the Opening Day. It resembled a huge Godavari Convention in the States, said Teja Chekuri.

"Team" Godavari said their responsibility has now gone up with every phenomenal success and expansion. "We are geared up to larger crowds and newer geographies going forward and also working on getting more authentic recipes from various parts of South India," the team added.

Come and Enjoy the Godavari's Delicacy......

Location:

GODAVARI ATLANTA

865 N MAIN STREET, SUITE # 108,

ALPHARETTA, GA 30004.

Ph: 678-579-5985

For more details, Contact:

Prathivind

Cell: 731-324-0037

Email: ATLANTA@GODAVARIUS.COM

Thanks again.... Hope you all enjoy our cooking....

www.GodavariUS.com

Press Note released by: Indian Clicks, LLC