GITAM University director dies in accident in Alaska

    Alaska , Oct 3: Dr. MVVS Murthy, Telugu Deasm Party (TDP) MLC and director of GITAM University, lost his life in a car accident in United States' Alaska on Tuesday. Five persons were present in the car, four people including the MLC died while one person survived with injuries.

    Dr. Mathukumilli Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Murthi was elected twice in 1991 and in 1999 as a member of 10th and13th Lok Sabha from Visakhapatnam and had represented Standing Committee on Finance, Consultative Committee of Civil Aviation and Public Accounts Committee., etc.

    GITAM University director dies in accident in Alaska
    Dr. MVVS Murthy, TDP MLC

    He received best Parliamentarian award during his tenure and was felicitated by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

    The philanthropist in Dr.Murthi has contributed for the establishment of various charitable trusts and foundations i.e. Pragati Charitable Trust, Kuchipudi Kalakshetra, M.P.M.Trust, VBC Educational Society, GITAM Trust and GITAM Foundation etc.

    Dr. MVVS Murthy, popularly known as M.V.V.S.Murthi was born in an affluent agricultural family in picturesque Konaseema area of Moolapolam Village, Ainavilli Mandal, East Godavari District Andhra Pradesh on 3rd July, 1938. After formal schooling at his native place, he moved on to Kakinada for higher studies and graduated in Economics from P.R.Govt.College. He obtained Masters Degree in Politics & Public Administration, B.L., and also Ph.D., in Economics from Andhra University.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 11:22 [IST]
