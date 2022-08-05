Man arrested for raping 17-year-old girl, putting pressure on her to change religion in UP

Toddler falls out of car window at busy junction in China, driver moves on | VIDEO

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Beijing, Aug 05: A terrifying footage has gone viral that has left social media users outraged over the bad parenting caught on CCTV. The incident took place at a traffic intersection in Ningbo, a city in eastern China just south of Shanghai, according to South China Morning Post.

The clip shows a little girl leaning out of the window of a car's back seat at a red light. As the car pulls away, the girl accidentally falls out of the window. Meanwhile, the parents driving the car don't even realise that their kid has fallen or is missing from the car and keep driving.

Heights of Careless parents.#China - Child falls out of #car window in Ningbo, China. pic.twitter.com/rowxkQL62P — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 3, 2022

At one point, another white car is seen approaching the boy before blocking the road to prevent any further injury. Several cars spot the girl lying on the road and a few people rush to help her.

A man can be seen picking up the child and taking her to the sidewalk. Her family or the car she fell out of is still nowhere to be seen. The girl was taken to a local hospital and sustained minor injuries. The good samaritans contacted the police once the child was safe.

23-year-old woman kidnapped by 15 men in TN's Mayiladuthurai | VIDEO

Thankfully, the toddler miraculously survived the accident. The video was shared on Twitter by Siraj Noorani.

The video was shared on Twitter with the following caption, "Heights of Careless parents".

While a section of the internet seemed concerned about the child's well-being, others pointed out something seriously shocking. Netizens expressed anger at the girl's parents and how they didn't even know that their kid fell on the road and wasn't in the car with them. A user commented saying, "Unbelievable callouousness".