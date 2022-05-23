YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy among Time’s 100 ‘most influential people of 2022’

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New York, May 23: Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy, business tycoon Gautam Adani and prominent Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez have been named among the world's 100 most influential people of 2022 by TIME magazine.

    Gautam Adani
    Gautam Adani

    TIME on Monday unveiled its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021′, a global list that includes Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukraine counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    The Time profile describes Nundy as not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably-and bravely-uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change.

    She is a "champion of women's rights" who has advocated for the reform of anti¬rape laws and fought cases relating to sexual harassment in the workplace.

    TIME's profile says, Adani Group is now a national behemoth in the world's sixth-largest economy, though Adani stays out of the public eye, quietly building his empire.

    Here is the full list:
    TITANS
    Gautam Adani
    Tim Cook
    Oprah Winfrey
    Christine Lagarde
    Michelle Yeoh
    Kris Jenner
    Andy Jassy
    Sally Rooney
    Hwang Dong-hyuk
    Sam Bankman-Fried
    Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan
    Elizabeth Alexander
    David Zaslav

    LEADERS
    Karuna Nundy
    Khurram Parvez
    Mia Mottley
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Ketanji Brown Jackson
    Joe Rogan
    Xi Jinping
    Ursula von der Leyen
    Ron DeSantis
    Joe Biden
    Yoon Suk-yeol
    Vladimir Putin
    Olaf Scholz
    Samia Suluhu Hassan
    Kevin McCarthy
    Abiy Ahmed
    Kyrsten Sinema
    Gabriel Boric
    Letitia James
    Valeriy Zaluzhnyy
    Lynn Fitch
    Umar Ata Bandial
    Sun Chunlan

    INNOVATORS
    Zendaya
    Taika Waititi
    Miranda Lambert
    Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls
    Josh Wardle
    Michelle Zauner
    Demna
    Timnit Gebru
    Mike Cannon-Brookes
    Bela Bajaria
    Sevgil Musaieva
    Francis Kéré
    David Vélez
    Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler, and Adam Phillippy

    ARTISTS
    Simu Liu
    Andrew Garfield
    Zoë Kravitz
    Sarah Jessica Parker
    Amanda Seyfried
    Quinta Brunson
    Pete Davidson
    Channing Tatum
    Nathan Chen
    Mila Kunis
    Jeremy Strong
    Faith Ringgold
    Ariana DeBose
    Jazmine Sullivan
    Michael R. Jackson

    ICONS
    Mary J. Blige
    Dmitry Muratov
    Issa Rae
    Keanu Reeves
    Adele
    Rafael Nadal
    Maya Lin
    Jon Batiste
    Nadine Smith
    Peng Shuai
    Hoda Khamosh

    PIONEERS
    Candace Parker
    Frances Haugen
    Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson
    Sônia Guajajara
    Stéphane Bancel
    Emily Oster
    Valérie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai
    Eileen Gu
    Tulio de Oliveira and Sikhulile Moyo
    Nan Goldin
    Mazen Darwish and Anwar Al Bunni
    Emmett Schelling
    Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and Ana Cristina González Vélez
    Gregory L. Robinson

    Comments

    More GAUTAM ADANI News  

    Read more about:

    gautam adani

    Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 20:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X