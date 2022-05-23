Adani Group replies to Swamy's 'inevitable' PIL warning against the company

Gujarat has 58 Billionaires: Gautam Adani is the richest man!

Gujarat court acquits two in 1998 kidnapping of industrialist Gautam Adani

Over 1,000 kids died in Adani-run hospital in Kutch in 5 years: Govt

Fact Check: No, Gautam Adani is not contesting Rajya Sabha polls from Andhra?

Gautam Adani, Karuna Nundy among Time’s 100 ‘most influential people of 2022’

International

oi-Deepika S

New York, May 23: Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy, business tycoon Gautam Adani and prominent Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez have been named among the world's 100 most influential people of 2022 by TIME magazine.

TIME on Monday unveiled its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021′, a global list that includes Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukraine counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Time profile describes Nundy as not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably-and bravely-uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change.

She is a "champion of women's rights" who has advocated for the reform of anti¬rape laws and fought cases relating to sexual harassment in the workplace.

TIME's profile says, Adani Group is now a national behemoth in the world's sixth-largest economy, though Adani stays out of the public eye, quietly building his empire.

Here is the full list:

TITANS

Gautam Adani

Tim Cook

Oprah Winfrey

Christine Lagarde

Michelle Yeoh

Kris Jenner

Andy Jassy

Sally Rooney

Hwang Dong-hyuk

Sam Bankman-Fried

Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan

Elizabeth Alexander

David Zaslav

LEADERS

Karuna Nundy

Khurram Parvez

Mia Mottley

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Joe Rogan

Xi Jinping

Ursula von der Leyen

Ron DeSantis

Joe Biden

Yoon Suk-yeol

Vladimir Putin

Olaf Scholz

Samia Suluhu Hassan

Kevin McCarthy

Abiy Ahmed

Kyrsten Sinema

Gabriel Boric

Letitia James

Valeriy Zaluzhnyy

Lynn Fitch

Umar Ata Bandial

Sun Chunlan

INNOVATORS

Zendaya

Taika Waititi

Miranda Lambert

Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls

Josh Wardle

Michelle Zauner

Demna

Timnit Gebru

Mike Cannon-Brookes

Bela Bajaria

Sevgil Musaieva

Francis Kéré

David Vélez

Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler, and Adam Phillippy

ARTISTS

Simu Liu

Andrew Garfield

Zoë Kravitz

Sarah Jessica Parker

Amanda Seyfried

Quinta Brunson

Pete Davidson

Channing Tatum

Nathan Chen

Mila Kunis

Jeremy Strong

Faith Ringgold

Ariana DeBose

Jazmine Sullivan

Michael R. Jackson

ICONS

Mary J. Blige

Dmitry Muratov

Issa Rae

Keanu Reeves

Adele

Rafael Nadal

Maya Lin

Jon Batiste

Nadine Smith

Peng Shuai

Hoda Khamosh

PIONEERS

Candace Parker

Frances Haugen

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

Sônia Guajajara

Stéphane Bancel

Emily Oster

Valérie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai

Eileen Gu

Tulio de Oliveira and Sikhulile Moyo

Nan Goldin

Mazen Darwish and Anwar Al Bunni

Emmett Schelling

Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and Ana Cristina González Vélez

Gregory L. Robinson

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 20:44 [IST]