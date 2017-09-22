Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar were NRIs who changed India: Rahul Gandhi

In a bid to find connect with the NRI community which has traditionally been supportive of the BJP, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has said the original Congress movement was an NRI movement because all its important leaders were educated abroad and worked overseas.

Speaking at Times Square in the US, Rahul went on to add, "Mahatma Gandhi was an NRI. Jawaharlal Nehru came back from England. Ambedkar, Patel, Maulana Azad, everyone of them went to the outside world, saw the outside world, returned to India and used some of the ideas that they had got and transformed India," Rahul said.

Gandhi, who is on a two-week visit to the US, termed the Non-Resident Indians "as the backbone of the country" and said he was keen to involve them in the work of the party to discuss its vision forward.

"You have tremendous knowledge and understanding so you need to involve. I want to invite you to work with Congress to discuss vision for going forward. We want to take your help."

Appealling to the NRIs to support the grand old party, Rahul Gandhi said Congress Party represented a philosophy that is thousands and thousands of years old.

