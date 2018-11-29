G20 Summit: Trump, Xi to meet over dinner after event; breakthrough imminent?

Buenos Aires, Nov 29: Will US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping call peace on the sidelines of the G20 Summit starting in the Argentine capital on Friday, November 30?

According to a report in The Bubble, Argentina, Trump and Xi will meet over dinner on Saturday, December 1, after the conclusion of the G20 summit.

Also Read | Modi in Argentina for G20: Only second time that PM visits South America

"That could set the stage for a truce between the United States and China, several American officials said, in the form of an agreement that would delay new tariffs for several months while the world's two largest economies try to work out the issues dividing them," the Bubble report said.

The US administration has tried to give an impression that either way, it is okay for Trump. The American president's Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday, November 27, that while there is a "good possibility" that a deal can be made on the occasion and to which Trump is open, the president is also "perfectly happy to stand on his tariff policies" in case the meeting failed to achieve a result.

The US and China are in the middle of a serious trade war and the suggested tariff policies that Trump is keen on implementing include a hike on the existing US import tariff on USD200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 per cent from January 1.

Trump even said that Apple products like iPhones and laptops manufactured in China and imported to the US could take a hit and this remark triggered a sell-off in Apple shares making the firm second best to Microsoft as the world's most valuable firm.

Also Read | G20: Argentina court examines complaint against Saudi crown prince & it's not about Khashoggi

Trump-Putin talks cancelled over Ukraine crisis?

While there were speculations over what could transpire in the meeting between Trump and Xi, in an interview with the Washington Post on Wednesday, Trump hinted at scrapping a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the wake of the Kerch crisis. He said the final decision would be taken after seeing a report which he would receive. He said he didn't like that "aggression".