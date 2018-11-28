G20 Summit: Putin to discuss Khashoggi with Saudi prince

Moscow, Nov 28: Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, a Kremlin aide said Wednesday.

Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy advisor, told a briefing in Moscow that the two men planned to meet in Argentina.

"Of course, they will talk about this subject," he said, referring to the journalist's murder.

He added, however, that the "main aim" of the meeting will be "the development" of Russian-Saudi relations.

