  • search

G20 Summit: Putin to discuss Khashoggi with Saudi prince

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Arvind Saxena appointed Chairman of UPSC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Moscow, Nov 28: Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, a Kremlin aide said Wednesday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin. PTI file photo
    Russian President Vladimir Putin. PTI file photo

    Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy advisor, told a briefing in Moscow that the two men planned to meet in Argentina.

    Also read: G-20 summit: Trump to have trilateral meeting with Modi and Abe

    "Of course, they will talk about this subject," he said, referring to the journalist's murder.

    He added, however, that the "main aim" of the meeting will be "the development" of Russian-Saudi relations.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    vladimir putin jamal khashoggi g20 summit argentina saudi arabia

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue