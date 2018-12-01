  • search

G20 Summit: Oops! French Prez Macron finds 2 airport workers to welcome him on arrival

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Buenos Aires, Dec 1: It was a terrible diplomatic blunder ahead of the G20 Summit which is being held in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, November 28, and the reaction has been big.

    French President Emmanuel Macron
    French President Emmanuel Macron

    Also Read | G20 Summit: Argentina capital Buenos Aires turns 'ghost city' for 2-day event

    It so happened that French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte reached the Buenos Aires capital on Wednesday night but found there was no delegation on behalf of the host nation to receive them. After disembarking, the French first couple saw no officials around and the president walked towards two airport workers to greet them by shaking hands. It was only after the couple was preparing to leave, delegates led by Argentinian Vice President Gabriela Michetti arrived to welcome them. The lag was too big by then for the social media to fill in with reactions.

    "I'm overwhelmed with love for the florescent signalman that worked out that: if nobody is there to greet him, I must assume the role of the representation of the REPUBLIC OF ARGENTINA and it is my duty to greet, on behalf of the nation, the dignitary who has come to visit us, legally it is called 'Business Management'," said one Twitter user after the incident occurred.

    Also Read | Mild earthquake hits Buenos Aires outskirts moments after G20 Summit inauguration

    Also moments after the undesired incident, the Argentinian vice president was seen talking to Brigitte in what many believed was shaky French which also gave the Twitterati another big opportunity to enjoy.

    Read more about:

    g20 summit emmanuel macron argentina buenos aires protocol

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 11:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue