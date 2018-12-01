G20 Summit: Oops! French Prez Macron finds 2 airport workers to welcome him on arrival

Buenos Aires, Dec 1: It was a terrible diplomatic blunder ahead of the G20 Summit which is being held in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, November 28, and the reaction has been big.

It so happened that French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte reached the Buenos Aires capital on Wednesday night but found there was no delegation on behalf of the host nation to receive them. After disembarking, the French first couple saw no officials around and the president walked towards two airport workers to greet them by shaking hands. It was only after the couple was preparing to leave, delegates led by Argentinian Vice President Gabriela Michetti arrived to welcome them. The lag was too big by then for the social media to fill in with reactions.

"I'm overwhelmed with love for the florescent signalman that worked out that: if nobody is there to greet him, I must assume the role of the representation of the REPUBLIC OF ARGENTINA and it is my duty to greet, on behalf of the nation, the dignitary who has come to visit us, legally it is called 'Business Management'," said one Twitter user after the incident occurred.

Also moments after the undesired incident, the Argentinian vice president was seen talking to Brigitte in what many believed was shaky French which also gave the Twitterati another big opportunity to enjoy.

