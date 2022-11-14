G20 summit: Biden and Xi to hold first in-person meeting amid strained ties

International

oi-Deepika S

Bali, Nov 14: US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping shook hands at their first in-person meeting Monday amid increasing economic and security tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence.

"In our meeting today, I am ready to have a candid and in-depth exchange of views on issues of strategic importance in the China-US relationship. I look forward to working with you to bring China-US relations back on track with healthy and stable growth," said Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of G20 summit.

"Today, we finally have this face-to-face meeting. Currently, the China-US relationship is in such a situation that we all care a lot about it. We need to find the right direction for the bilateral relationship going forward and elevate the relationship," he added.

In his opening remarks, Biden said that he was committed to keeping the lines of communication open with Xi. "I'm committed to keep lines of communication open between you and me personally, but our governments across the board, because our two countries have so much that we have the opportunity to deal with," he said.

"As the leaders of our two nations share responsibility in my view to show that China and the US can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything even near conflict and find ways to work together on urgent, global issues that require our mutual cooperation," he added.