G20 Summit: Argentina capital Buenos Aires turns ‘ghost city’ for 2-day event

Buenos Aires, Dec 1: This is the first time that the G20 has headed to South American with the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, hosting its maiden summit of the international grouping. The host nation has left no stone unturned for the two-day event, so much so, that the ever-buzzing capital city of 29 lakh people has virtually turned into a 'ghost town' overnight.

According to a report in The Bubble which is based locally, over 20,000 city police personnel are patrolling the streets along with Prefecture and Border Patrol officials as the summit continues, Argentinian Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said.

As measures to ensure security of the dignitaries that have visited the city for the G20 summit, not only its main streets have been completely or partially closed but also the public transport services have been restricted. Even the pedestrians have come under strict scrutiny with their belongings made to undergo checking before moving into the area where the foreign heads of state are staying for the event.

Even the air traffic has come under restrictions. The only airport which is in operation during the summit is Buenos Aires's Ezeiza Airport, while those at Aeroparque and El Palomar (mostly used by low-cost airliners) were shut till Saturday, the final day of the summit, The Bubble reported.

Ahead of the summit, the government had asked people to make use of the long weekend to go out of town.