Funds allocated to"illegitimate Prime Minister" Rajapaksa be suspended, demand some Lankan MPs

Mahinda Rajapaksa

Ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's United National Party Parliamentarian Navin Dissanayake said that six United National Front MPs handed over the motion to be debated in Parliament, the Colombo Gazette reported Monday. They are of the opinion that state funds of the "illegitimate Prime Minister" should be suspended forthwith, the paper said. The motion is to be placed in the order paper and debated and a vote taken on the November 29, it added.

Ranil Wickremesinghe

The Parliament, which was convened Monday for a third floor test against Rajapaksa, was adjourned just 10 minutes after its opening. The public and VIP galleries were shut for diplomats on a request by Rajapaksa's United People's Freedom Alliance.

Also Read |Big boost for Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka parliament votes against Rajapaksa govt

Maithripapala Sirisena

The security was also tightened to prevent any incident, officials said. Sri Lanka is witnessing a political crisis since President Maithripapala Sirisena abruptly sacked prime minister Wickremesinghe and installed ex-strongman Rajapaksa in his place on October 26. Sirisena later dissolved Parliament, almost 20 months before its term was to end, and ordered snap election.

Ranil Wickremesinghe speaking with a lawmaker inside Parliament in Colombo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned President Sirisena's decision to dissolve Parliament and halted the preparations for snap polls on January 5. Monday's session was conducted peacefully. The House was adjourned till November 23 ten minutes after its opening.

Also Read |Ranil Wickremesinghe urges restoration of Sri Lankan government

Last week, Sri Lanka's parliament witnessed unprecedented violence as lawmakers threw furniture and chilli powder at each other.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs