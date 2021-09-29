Fumio Kishida to become Japan’s next Prime Minister

At least 19 people missing in Japan after landslides

Tokyo, Sep 29: Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister was elected ruling party leader on Wednesday, paving the way for him of becoming Japan's next prime minister.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Kishida was neck-and-neck with former foreign and defense minister Taro Kono, who enjoyed higher support among the LDP's rank and file. The two proceeded to a runoff vote in which the LDP's members of Parliament controlled the outcome, and the lawmakers preferred Kishida.

Kishida replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after serving only one year since taking office last September.

As new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida is certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and coalition partner control the house.

Kishida beat Taro Kono, the vaccinations minister, in a runoff after moving ahead of two female candidates Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda in the first round.

