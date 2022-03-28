Fresh attempt to assassinate President Zelenskyy foiled: Report

Putin cannot remain in power: Biden warns Russia to stay off Nato territory

International

oi-Deepika S

Kyiv, Mar 28: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy survived another assassination attempt led by the Russian Special Services on Monday.

According to the KyivPost, A military group of 25 people led by the Russian Special Services was captured by the Ukrainian authorities near the Slovakia-Hungary border. Their ultimate goal was the elimination of Zelenskyy.

"Another attempt on the life of Vladimir Zelensky failed. This time, a military group of 25 people led by the Russian special services was captured near the Slovakia-Hungary border. Their goal was the physical elimination of the Ukrainian President," the tweet read.

⚡️Another attempt on the life of #VladimirZelensky failed.

This time, a military group of 25 people led by the Russian special services was captured near the Slovakia-Hungary border. Their goal was the physical elimination of the #UkrainianPresident. pic.twitter.com/Vp0vDEIZnK — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 28, 2022

Recently, Zelensky has said intel suggested that he was marked by the Russians as "enemy number 1."

Zelensky warned in a video message, "(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target. My family is the number two target." "I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine."

Zelensky has reportedly survived three assassination attempts since the Russian invasion began last week.

The Times reported that two different assassination groups were sent to kill the Ukrainian President - the Wagner group and Chechen rebels.

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 17:22 [IST]