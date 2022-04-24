YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    French Presidential Election Results 2022: Emmanuel Macron beats Le Pen to win second term

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Paris, Apr 24: French President Emmanuel Macron won a second term by defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen in presidential elections.

    Emmanuel Macron

    French polling agencies are projecting that Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term, since Jacques Chirac in 2002. But he would face a divided nation and a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in legislative elections in June.

    Five years ago, Macron won a sweeping victory to become France's youngest president at 39.

    Macron has vowed to change the French economy to make it more independent while still protecting social benefits. He said he will also keep pushing for a more powerful Europe.

    His first term was rocked by the yellow vest protests against social injustice, the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. It notably forced Macron to delay a key pension reform, which he said he would re-launch soon after reelection, to gradually raise France's minimum retirement age from 62 to 65. He says that's the only way to keep benefits flowing to retirees.

    More EMMANUEL MACRON News  

    Read more about:

    emmanuel macron france

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X