Irony: French firm bags right to make post-Brexit British passports

Paris-based security company Gemalto is set to make Great Britain's pro-Brexit passports, something that many pro-Brexiters have considered ironical. There are, however, others who felt changing the colour of the British passport from burgundy, which is preferred across the European Union (EU), to dark blue, was akin to restoring Britain's sovereignty.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said in February in Parliament that after Brexit, her country would go back to the blue and gold passports, something the UK wants for itself and not what the EU prefers, reported the Guardian.

Britain saw a rough period since June 23, 2016, when a majority of its people gave their mandate in favour of exiting the EU in a referendum called by previous prime minister David Cameron. The fallout of the referendum was so huge that Cameron had to quit and his successor May is having a torrid time in managing the political affairs.

French company bags right to manufacture passports

But many viewed a French company bagging the rights to produce British passports ahead of the UK's De La Rue which is currently holding the contracts is ironical for it would mean the symbol of British sovereignty was still tied with a country which is a member of the EU. Sources have said that Gemalto has beaten De La Rue to bag the tender worth almost 500 million pounds.

Both pro- and anti-Brexit groups unhappy with the outsourcing of passport manufacturing

According to a report in the Financial Times, neither the pro- or anti-Brexit group was impressed with a French firm bagging the deal to produce Britain's passports. While pro-Brexit MP Bill Cash said the decision was incorrect symbolically, chief executive of anti-Brexit campaign group Best for Britain Eloise Todd termed the irony as "unreal".

The home authorities did not feel to be something wrong. It said there was no need to manufacture passports in the UK and neither was there any security or operational reason to stop their production abroad.

De La Rue, whose profits fell sharply on Tuesday, was not happy either. The Hampshire-based firm said if a French company got the right to produce the passports, it would mean the UK government is not serious enough about commitment to Britain's own business.

