Freedom will always prevail over oppression: NATO stands in solidarity with Ukraine, condemns Russian invasion

Brussels, Feb 24: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said that Democracy will always prevail over autocracy. Freedom will always prevail over oppression.

NATO stands in solidarity with Ukraine. NATO allies are imposing severe costs on Russia for their reckless invasion of Ukraine. NATO allies in close coordination with EU & other partners all over the world are now imposing severe economic sanctions on Russia: NATO Secy-Gen

NATO allies have also, over a long period of time, provided practical support, military support to Ukraine & helped them to build a much stronger, better equipped & better-trained force today than Ukraine had in 2014: NATO Secretary-Gen Jens Stoltenberg

So, we continue to stand together condemning the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Our allies also stand together in sending a message that we will never accept the brutal violation of international order: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the strongest terms. We call on Russia to immediately seize its military action & withdraw from Ukraine.

''We've over 100 jets at high alert protecting our airspace & more than 120 allied ships at sea from north to the Mediterrarean. We will do whatever is necessary to shield the alliance from aggression. NATO leaders to meet tomorrow to address the way forward,'' he said.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 17:21 [IST]