    Former Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been arrested

    Islamabad, July 18: The former prime minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested on Thursday from the Toll Plaza. He has been arrested in connection with the LNG case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

    According to NAB arrest warrant, Abbasi is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

    
    Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

    Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was travelling to Lahore to attend a news conference by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif when he was arrested, as reported by the Geo Tv.

    26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed arrested and sent to judicial custody

    Abbasi's arrest was confirmed by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. Iqbal told Geo News that Abbasi had been taken away by NAB officials.

    NAB had summoned Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on July 18 in the LNG case.

    Abbasi is facing the accusation of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself. He is also named in the Exit Control List (ECL).

    Former Sindh Governor and PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair was critical of the arrest. "They have no case against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi," Zubair said.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
