Former ISI chief, Hamid Gul’s son survives assassination bid

Islamabad, Nov 3: Abdullah Gul, the son of former ISI chief, Hamid Gul claimed that he had survived an attempt on his life. He said that his vehicle had come under fire on the Islamabad Expressway.

He told the media that armed assailants opened fire on his vehicle on the Islamabad Expressway. He however remained unhurt in the attack. He was speaking to the media outside the Safari Hospital, where the body of slain JUI-S chief, Maulana Samuel Haq has been kept.

Sami had been assassinated at his residence in Rawalpindi on Friday. He was stabbed by unidentified attackers, while he was alone, reports stated. Sami, 83 was the head of the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Akora Kattak.