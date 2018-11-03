  • search

Former ISI chief, Hamid Gul’s son survives assassination bid

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Islamabad, Nov 3: Abdullah Gul, the son of former ISI chief, Hamid Gul claimed that he had survived an attempt on his life. He said that his vehicle had come under fire on the Islamabad Expressway.

    Abdullah Gul
    Abdullah Gul, Image courtesy: Twitter

    Also Read | You will grow up fine as I did, Prince Harry assures 6-year-old who lost mother

    He told the media that armed assailants opened fire on his vehicle on the Islamabad Expressway. He however remained unhurt in the attack. He was speaking to the media outside the Safari Hospital, where the body of slain JUI-S chief, Maulana Samuel Haq has been kept.

    Also Read | Why it is tougher for US companies to employ fresh foreign workers

    Sami had been assassinated at his residence in Rawalpindi on Friday. He was stabbed by unidentified attackers, while he was alone, reports stated. Sami, 83 was the head of the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Akora Kattak.

    Read more about:

    abdullah gul assassination assailants isi hamid gul

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 8:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue