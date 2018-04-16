Former First Lady of United States Barbara Bush is in "failing health"

Former First Lady of the United States Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment, reports The Associated Press quoting Family spokesman.

Bush will now focus on comfort care" following a series of recent hospitalizations, according to a statement from the office of former President George H.W. Bush on Sunday.

According to CNN, Bush is in failing health and has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD, and congestive heart failure, for quite some time.

Barbara and George H.W. Bush have been married for 73 years. She is the mother of former President George W. Bush and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush.

The wife of the 41st U.S. president and the mother of the 43rd, Bush is only the 2nd woman in American history to hold the distinction of being a First Lady and First Mother.

