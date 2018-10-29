  • search

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia sentenced to 7 years in jail in corruption case

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dhaka, Oct 29: A special court in Bangladesh's capital has sentenced former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia to seven years in jail in Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

    Khaleda Zia
    Khaleda Zia

    A judge in the capital Dhaka found her guilty of graft charges linked to the misappropriation of 31.5 million taka ($375,000) set aside for a charity.

    The Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief and three others, including Harris Chowdhury, her secretary, were sentenced in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

    Zia has been in prison since February when she was sentenced to five years for embezzling funds for an orphanage.

    Read more about:

    khaleda zia bangladesh

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue