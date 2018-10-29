Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia sentenced to 7 years in jail in corruption case

Dhaka, Oct 29: A special court in Bangladesh's capital has sentenced former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia to seven years in jail in Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

A judge in the capital Dhaka found her guilty of graft charges linked to the misappropriation of 31.5 million taka ($375,000) set aside for a charity.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief and three others, including Harris Chowdhury, her secretary, were sentenced in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

Zia has been in prison since February when she was sentenced to five years for embezzling funds for an orphanage.