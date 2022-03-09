Foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey to meet in Turkey

Behind the scenes: How India undertook an impossible evacuation drive from Sumy

Moscow, Mar 09: The foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey will meet in Turkey.

The Russian foreign ministry said that Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba will meet in Turkey on March 10. The meeting was proposed by Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

This would be the first meeting between the two since the Russian military action began on February 24. Lavrov will be flying for an international diplomatic forum in Antalya.

Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova and said that Lavrov will meet with Kuleba. It has been reported that the meeting will take place on March 10 and the diplomatic forum will taken place on March 11.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 11:52 [IST]