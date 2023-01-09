For plotting Islamist motivated attack, Iranian man arrested in Germany

Berlin, Jan 09: An Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on the charge that he was planing Islamist terror attacks in the country.

The 32 year old Iranian national was arrested in Castrop-Rauxel near Dortmund on the suspicion that he was procuring toxins, including cyanide and ricin to carry out a terror attack, a report in Politico said while quoting German authorities.

German authorities also said that another person had been detained during the operation. The house of the Iranian man was cordoned off and searched in order get more evidence. Several officers and emergency workers in protective suits were present at the residence of the Iranian man. In a joint statement, the Dusseldorf public prosecutor's office, the Recklinghausen police, and the Munster police said that the house of the 32 year old suspect was searched. It also said that the accused is suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence.

"In an investigation by the North Rhine-Westphalia Central Office for the Prosecution of Terrorism (ZenTer NRW) at the Dusseldorf Public Prosecutor's Office, the living quarters of a 32-year-old suspect, who is an Iranian citizen, were searched in Castrop-Rauxel by order of a judge," the statement also read.

It further added that the accused is suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence that endangers the state by procuring cyanide and ricin to commit an Islamist motivated act.

The accused and one more person have been taken into custody and the probe is being conducted the the Dusseldorf public prosecutor's office, the Recklinghausen police, and the Munster police said in the statement.

The statement by the the Dusseldorf public prosecutor's office, the Recklinghausen police, and the Munster police also added that the accused and one other person have been taken into custody, evidence has been secured and is being evaluated. A decision will be made at a later date on the presentation before the competent magistrate to issue an arrest warrant. The investigations are ongoing.

Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 10:34 [IST]