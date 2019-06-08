  • search
    Focus on cricket diplomacy as PM Modi gifts bat to Maldives prez Solih

    By PTI
    |

    Male, June 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will help promote cricket in the Maldives and fulfil President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's mission to develop the sport in the country to consolidate people-to-people relations.

    Modi gifted a cricket bat to Solih signed by the Indian cricket team after holding bilateral talks.

    Image credit: MEA

    "Connected by cricket! My friend, President Solih is an ardent cricket fan, so I presented him a cricket bat that has been signed by Team India playing at the CWC2019," Modi said on Twitter.

    Modi conferred with Maldives highest honour

    India is helping in training Maldivian cricket players and bringing it up to the requisite standard, the External Affairs Ministry said in New Delhi on Thursday.

    India is also looking into constructing a stadium in the Island nation which is another request made by it, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

