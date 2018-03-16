At least four dead in Florida university bridge collapse

A newly installed 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed on the Florida International University campus on Thursday, killing four people.

Florida's Governor, Rick Scott in a tweet said that he spoke with the Miami-Dade County Police Chief and will constantly monitor the situation. He also confirmed that he has left for the university and the local law enforcement along with the university officials will brief him about the incident.

Videos shared across social media platforms show at least five to six vehicles trapped underneath it. The live television reports show the injured being loaded onto the ambulances.

The university issued a statement saying rescue efforts were still underway.

"We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge," said a university spokesperson.

