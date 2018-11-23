  • search

First test flight of SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft scheduled for Jan 2019

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Nov 23: The first flight test of an unpiloted SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft has been scheduled for January, NASA announced. During the test flight, the Crew Dragon spacecraft will travel towards the International Space Stations while each part of the system will be verified and evaluated. If everything goes as planned a manned mission involving two NASA astronauts will take place in June.

    First test flight of SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft scheduled for Jan 2019
    Image Courtesy: spacex.com

    The test marks an important milestone for the United States, which has not been able to independently deliver astronauts to space since 2011 when the space shuttle program was retired.

    Also Read | After Elon Musk seen smoking weed, NASA to review workplace safety culture at SpaceX

    The test flight in SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, called Demo-1, has been scheduled for January 7, 2019 at 23:57 ET. A Falcon 9 rocket will be launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and carry the capsule to the International Space Station. The space agency will carefully monitor the performance of the rocket, crew dragon, ground system and docking process.

    Before Demo-2, however, NASA will conduct an interruption test during the flight, during what time, the unplugged Crew Dragon's interruption system will be engaged by capsizing the capsule from the top of a Falcon 9 just after launch, according to Space News.

    Read more about:

    nasa spacecraft spacex international space station

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue